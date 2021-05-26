Councilman: Library, old debts 'killing' Milner

By Kay S. Pedrotti
In a surprise speech on an issue not on last week’s meeting agenda, the Milner City Council heard councilman Skip Seda say that the Milner Community Library’s costs to the city “would, if operated as it is now, bankrupt the city.”
“The library sounds like it’s making money, but it’s not,” Seda said. He proceeded to offer figures based on financial reports given by Cheryl Idol, library board treasurer. The figures, he said, “are unaudited and are just my math.” He said he polled several businesses about how much increase a business should expect every year, and the reply was “about 10 percent.” Based on his math, he said, “Milner could be paying $422,608 and change” annually to the library functions and building needs in 10 years, five times the existing property tax base. Taken to 20 years, costs could be $3.9 million, he said.
Circling the drain? Milner Library at center of controversy. (File)
