/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Circling the drain? Milner Library at center of controversy. (File)

Councilman: Library, old debts 'killing' Milner

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 26. 2021
By Kay S. Pedrotti

In a surprise speech on an issue not on last week’s meeting agenda, the Milner City Council heard councilman Skip Seda say that the Milner Community Library’s costs to the city “would, if operated as it is now, bankrupt the city.”

“The library sounds like it’s making money, but it’s not,” Seda said. He proceeded to offer figures based on financial reports given by Cheryl Idol, library board treasurer. The figures, he said, “are unaudited and are just my math.” He said he polled several businesses about how much increase a business should expect every year, and the reply was “about 10 percent.” Based on his math, he said, “Milner could be paying $422,608 and change” annually to the library functions and building needs in 10 years, five times the existing property tax base. Taken to 20 years, costs could be $3.9 million, he said.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette