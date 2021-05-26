VFW to host events to assist couple injured in crash

Andrew and Deanna Davis, who are from this area, got dream jobs in the Augusta area earlier this year and moved there. They were dropping their 20-month-old daughter Kimbrie off at a babysitter’s home when their car was T-boned by another. The impact was on Deanna’s side.
Kimbrie was only slightly injured but Andrew and Deanna suffered catastrophic injures and were in ICU on ventilators for some time. Deanna had multiple broken bones and internal injuries but is slowly recuperating. Andrew had a traumatic brain injury and does not know his family.
The local VFW Post has multiple fundraisers set for Saturday, May 29 to help the couple. A benefit ride will begin at the International Horse Park in Conyers at 2 p.m. with the destination the VFW. There will be food plates and music by Lady Creech and the Main Street Band beginning at 4 p.m.
Also on the schedule are a corn hole tournament. Registration is set for 4 p.m. with the competition beginning at 5 p.m. There will be bouncy houses for kids, a bake sale and several raffles.
For more information, call 678-416-7182.
