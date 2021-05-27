A Milner man was lifeflighted to an Atlanta trauma unit after wrecking a Polaris ATV in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Two passengers, including an eight-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital.
UPDATE: The driver of the Polaris involved in the crash, Brian Wallace, 44, of Milner, was pronounced dead Friday night at Atlanta Medical Center. His organs are being donated, according to coroner Clay Tillery. Funeral arrangements are pending.
GSP investigation marks at the scene where an ATV hit a tree on Steele Road. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Driver in Polaris crash has died
