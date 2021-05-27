Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Man lifeflighted, two others hurt in Polaris crash
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
GSP investigation marks at the scene where an ATV hit a tree on Steele Road. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Man lifeflighted, two others hurt in Polaris crash
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Thursday, May 27. 2021
A Milner man was lifeflighted to an Atlanta trauma unit after wrecking a Polaris ATV in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Two passengers, including an eight-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Jewelry course at Barnesville library
Thursday, May 27 2021
Man lifeflighted, two others hurt in Polaris crash
Thursday, May 27 2021
May 26: 1362 cases, 46 deaths
Wednesday, May 26 2021
Here we go again
Wednesday, May 26 2021
VFW to host events to assist couple injured in crash
Wednesday, May 26 2021
Archives
May 2021
April 2021
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette