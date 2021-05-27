Mrs. Carole June Burnette Martin, age 80, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Heritage Inn Nursing Home.
Mrs. Martin was born on Wednesday, June 19, 1940 in Barnesville, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Candler Burnette and the late Roxie Neal Burnette. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Marilyn; brother, Colonel Kenneth Burnette; ex-husband, Larry Martin; aunt, Aurie Hambrick. She was a homemaker. Carole was a member of both First Baptist Church of Barnesville and Rock Springs Church of Milner.
Carole is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Elizabeth Martin; grandchildren, Kathryn Grace Martin, Mary Kate Martin, Kandler Faye Martin, Madison Elizabeth Martin; sister, Leamon Burnette Wainwright; brother-in-law, Gerald Wainwright; niece and husband, Elizabeth Wainwright & Lee Horton.
A victory celebration for Mrs. Carole Martin will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Rev. Chip Garrison & Rev. Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Impact Christian Ministries, 115 West Solomon St. Griffin, Ga 30223; First Baptist Church Nursery Ministry, P.O. Box 507 Barnesville, Ga 30204; John Hancock Academy, P.O. Drawer E Sparta, Ga 31087
