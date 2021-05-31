/Unitedbank
VFW vice commander Glen Vogel presents the list of Lamar County's KIAs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

VFW holds Memorial Day observance in Milner

Walter Geiger
Monday, May 31. 2021
Lamar County's war dead were remembered Monday at a Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Memorial in Milner. The event was hosted by VFW Post 6542.

The names of 63 local soldiers, seamen and airmen killed in action since World War I were read out. The observance closed with the playing of 'Taps'.
