Rois Eudonough Martin, 82, of Radcliff, KY, previously of Milner, Ga, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
Rois was born on July 28, 1938 in Milner, GA to the late James Wiley Martin and the late Mary Elizabeth Shackleford Martin. After graduating from Middle Georgia State University, Rois served in the United States Air Force. He also worked as a bookkeeper for General Motors, Sears and Hartmarx until his retirement.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents; a previous wife, Rebecca June Fowler Martin; one brother; James “Jim” Wiley Martin, Jr.; three brothers in law; Lewis Leon Stith, Willard Larry Stith, Garry Leo Stith; two sisters in law, Linda Olga Fowler Martin, Emma Frances Stith Marcum; one niece, Amy Rebecca Martin; and one nephew, William Keith Martin.
Survivors include: his wife, Annetta Stith Martin of Radcliff, KY; two children, Kenny Mattingly (Debra) of Vine Grove, KY, Tonya Wilbur (Dale) of Radcliff, KY; two, grandchildren, Jordyn Mattingly of Louisville, KY, Kiegan Wilbur of Radcliff, KY; a mother in law, Mrs. Fairy Belle Hammond Fowler of Barnesville, GA; two brothers in law, Danny Martin of Barnesville, GA, and Larry Swisher (Mary Lou), of Louisville, KY; five sisters in law, Willnetta Lewis (Danny) of Sun City Center, FL, Barbara Martin, of Alpharetta, GA, Virginia Stith of Kell, Il, Sonja Stith of Summerville, SC, Grace Stith of Surfside Beach, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and his little fur babies, Chloe and Sweetcakes.
A graveside service will be held at Lamar Memory Garden, Barnesville, GA
at a later date.
