Edgar Hutchinson Johnson, III

Edgar Hutchinson Johnson lll, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, passed away on June 2, 2021.
Hutch was born January 21, 1942 in Atlanta, GA, the son of Edgar Hutchinson Johnson, Jr and Mary Smith Johnson.
He was a 1960 graduate of North Fulton High School. While running varsity track at Florida State University, he earned a BA and MA in history. He earned his PhD at Auburn University in history and earned the Malcolm C. McMillen Award for outstanding scholarship. Hutch was a professor at Averett University in Danville, VA and at Gordon State College in Barnesville, GA. He was named Professor Emeritus upon his retirement in 2005
Hutch was not only a scholar and athlete, he was a mentor to many. He had a positive influence on students, friends and anyone he met. He was humble, gracious and had empathy for others. He was a true Southern gentleman.
While at Averett, Hutch met his wife, Gael Stuart MacDonald. They were married in Greenwich, CT in 1971. That year, he introduced Gael to St Simons Island where his family had vacationed during his childhood. He and Gael vacationed there almost yearly and in 2015 moved permanently to St Simons.
Hutch was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gael, his sister, Judy Highsmith, cousins Susan Sawyer, Helen Tolbert, Mulkey West all of Atlanta, and Michael West of NYC. He is also survived by many childhood, college and career friends as well as many island friends.
The family wishes to thank Strickland, Certain, Jones and especially Dr. Matthew Certain for his compassion, care and friendship.
The family wishes to express thanks and appreciation to his BrightStar caregiver Myrtice Marion and the Hospice of the Golden Isles nurse Richard Dancel for his professional and timely help.
Hutch expressed wishes that there be no service and we are going to abide by his wishes. A celebration of life may be planned for a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Hutch’s honor be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles www.hospice.me 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick 31525 or
Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, 30047.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brunswick-ga/edgar-johnson-10218973