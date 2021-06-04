/Unitedbank
N. E. Brantley

Friday, June 4. 2021
Mr. N.E. Brantley more affectionately known as Shag 92, of 1211 McCollum Road transitioned on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery.

Shag leaves a wonderful family to cherish his memories including his five children, Olivia “Dale” (Ruben) Smith of Conyers, GA, Michael Washington of Atlanta, GA, Nathaniel (Stephanie) Harris, and Deborah (Leroy) Bundrage of Macon, GA and Jeanette   Thurman of Barnesville, GA; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mattie Mae Few and Diane (Maurice) Holt of Barnesville, GA and Mary Jean (James) Daniel of Riverdale, GA; daughter-in-law, Susie A. Thurman of Barnesville, GA; special cousins he raised as his own children, Deborah (Isaiah, Jr.) Davis of Riverdale, GA and Bruce E. Cunningham of Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other cousins, family, and friends who will miss his presence.
