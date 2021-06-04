/Unitedbank
Georgennie Dumas

Friday, June 4. 2021
Ms. Georgennie Dumas 73, of 38 Jackson Street transitioned on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in the Heritage Inn.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, 1 pm in the O'Neal Cemetery. Rev. James C. Marable will officiate and visitation will be held on today from 5-7 pm.

She is survived by her daughters Ms. Cassandra Dumas of Barnesville, Ms. Diane Dumas of Woodbury, Ms. Linda Dumas of Barnesville, Mrs. Jenifer Rogers of Manchester, a son Mr. Fred Dumas of Barnesville. 10 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren also survived. A sis-in-law Ms. Marie Dumas of Atlanta, A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who all will miss her dearly.
