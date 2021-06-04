Ms. Georgennie Dumas 73, of 38 Jackson Street transitioned on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in the Heritage Inn.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, 1 pm in the O'Neal Cemetery. Rev. James C. Marable will officiate and visitation will be held on today from 5-7 pm.
She is survived by her daughters Ms. Cassandra Dumas of Barnesville, Ms. Diane Dumas of Woodbury, Ms. Linda Dumas of Barnesville, Mrs. Jenifer Rogers of Manchester, a son Mr. Fred Dumas of Barnesville. 10 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren also survived. A sis-in-law Ms. Marie Dumas of Atlanta, A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who all will miss her dearly.