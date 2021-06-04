Ms. Melanie D. Stafford (SFC Ret.), 62, formerly of Barnesville transitioned on May 26, 2021, in Atlanta.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, 11 AM in the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Eddie F. Collier will officiate and visitation will be held on today from 5-7 pm.
She is the proud mother of two children Mr. Atntoine J. Lee of Austell Ms. Marlena C. Robinson of Morrow, Sisters Mrs. Candace Thomas (Marion) of Hampton, Ms. Keisha Stafford of Barnesville. Niece Cadalyn Thomas, Aunts Alene Rutherford of Forsyth, Ms. Lucy Mae Moore of Decatur, Ms. Lillie Mae Stafford of Barnesville, and a great aunt Ms. Catherine Walker of Barnesville. A host of other relatives and many dear friends who all will cherish her memory.