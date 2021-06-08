Local man arrested on child molestation, exploitation charges

From the BPD:
On Friday, May 28, 2021, the Barnesville Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Marty Kinard, age 46, in Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia. An investigation into Kinard’s internet activity by the GBI’s CEACC Unit began after multiple reports were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to the possession of child pornography by Kinard via the internet. This investigation lead to a search warrant being executed at Kinard’s current residence in Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia.
As a result of the investigation, Kinard, of Barnesville, GA, was arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, (2 counts) of child molestation, (7 counts) sexual exploitation of children (creating/possessing).
Kinard is currently being held at the Lamar County Jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1244.
Marty Kinard
