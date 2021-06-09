LC soccer standouts lauded

At the end of another highly successful season, the LC soccer program presented awards to players on the middle and high school teams at a ceremony held last month. The winners were:
LCMS Girls:
Wren Lonberg, most valuable player; Jenny Beverly, best defensive player; Ava Bushby, best offensive player; M’Kenzie Smith, most improved; Ava Lonberg, Fearless Trojan award; and Giada Ritch, coach’s’ award.
LCMS Boys:
Caleb Miller and Broxton Lanier, most valuable players; Miller, best offensive player; Lanier, best defensive player; Kaden Carter, most improved; Jayden Hillman, Fearless Trojan award; and Garrison Selph, coach’s award.
LCHS Girls:
Morgan Strickland, most improved; Iniyah Walker, players’ choice; McKenzie Sherrit and Vanessia Byrd, coach’s awards; Paige Mayfield, leadership award; Samiya Smith, best offensive player; Aniya Barron, best defensive player and Alaina Cato, most valuable player.
Senior awards went to Kaylah Grammer Madison Smith and Walker. Academic athlete awards went to Grammer, Strickland, Mayfield, Cara Bishop, Armani Flewellen, Cato, Lilian Harris, Madison Smith, Barron, Sherrit and Samiya Smith.
First team all-region players were Barron, Cato, Samiya Smith, Bishop and Byrd. On the all-region honorable mention list were Grammer, Walker and Mayfield. Barron was the region player of the year.
LCHS Boys:
Jay”D Lucier and Jackson Callaway, most improved; Michael Hernandez, players’ choice; Daniel Navarro and AJ Haygood, coach’s awards; Justin Brannan and Navarro, leadership awards; Josh Moore, best offensive player; Mason Bushby and Ethan Popham, best defensive players; and Brannan, most valuable player.
The lone senior award went to Hernandez. Academic athlete awards went to Matthew Ctibor, Graham Adamson, Luke Sappington, Joe Davis, Chip Crawford, Haygood, Bushby and Brannan.
First team all-region players were Brannan, Bushby, Navarro, Lucier and Moore. On the all-region honorable mention list were Popham, Callaway and Haygood. Brannan was named region player of the year. Bushby was the region defensive player of the year.