/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Lamar Arts Kids Camps at depot July 5-9, 12-16

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, June 9. 2021
Lamar Arts Kids Camps in art and drama will be held this year at the Depot, with art the first week and theatre the second week. Art Camp is July 5-9 for ages 5-12, and theatre camp will serve ages 8-14 during July 12-16.

Signup forms will be available soon at several locations, including The Herald Gazette. Cost is $60 per camper per week; scholarships are available by request.

Call the Depot at 770.358.5888 and leave a message to have a signup formed mailed to your household, or call 678-603-7268 for more information.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette