Lamar Arts Kids Camps in art and drama will be held this year at the Depot, with art the first week and theatre the second week. Art Camp is July 5-9 for ages 5-12, and theatre camp will serve ages 8-14 during July 12-16.
Signup forms will be available soon at several locations, including The Herald Gazette. Cost is $60 per camper per week; scholarships are available by request.
Call the Depot at 770.358.5888 and leave a message to have a signup formed mailed to your household, or call 678-603-7268 for more information.
Lamar Arts Kids Camps at depot July 5-9, 12-16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks