Mr. Johnny Frank (Frankie) Blackmon, Jr., age 55, of Thomaston, passed away June 9, 2021, at his home.
He grew up in Barnesville, son of the late Johnny Frank Blackmon, Sr. and Rita Angela White Blackmon. Frankie worked in construction most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and the outdoors. He was the best hearted person and would give you the shirt off his back and help anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Amy Moore and his Granny White.
He is survived by his wife: Nancy Blackmon; children: Ashley Brook Blackmon, James Wyatt Blackmon (Mallory) and Jason Witcomb; grandchildren: Jacob John Blackmon and Griffin Carson Witcomb; brothers: Richard Edward Blackmon and Robert Dallas Blackmon (Laurie) all of Forsyth; sisters: Denice Aley of Thomaston and Debbie Campbell (Larry) of Barnesville; nieces and nephews: Bailey Blackmon, Austin Blackmon, Levi Aley, Courtney Jiles, Dustin Campbell and Brandi Brady.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.