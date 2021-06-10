/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Duck Derby benefits B&G Club

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Thursday, June 10. 2021
Tickets are on sale for the annual Duck Derby which benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia of which the Barnesville club is affiliated. Tickets are $20 each. Each ticket number is assigned to one of 6,000 rubber ducks.

On Saturday, July 3, the ducks will be dumped into the Yellow River near Porterdale. The first duck to cross the finish line wins $10,000 for its sponsor. There are lesser prizes for second, third and fourth place.

Paper tickets are available from any B&G Club board member or online at bccncg.com. For more information, call Sandra Watts at 678.572.3156.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette