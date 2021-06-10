Duck Derby benefits B&G Club

Tickets are on sale for the annual Duck Derby which benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia of which the Barnesville club is affiliated. Tickets are $20 each. Each ticket number is assigned to one of 6,000 rubber ducks.
On Saturday, July 3, the ducks will be dumped into the Yellow River near Porterdale. The first duck to cross the finish line wins $10,000 for its sponsor. There are lesser prizes for second, third and fourth place.
Paper tickets are available from any B&G Club board member or online at bccncg.com. For more information, call Sandra Watts at 678.572.3156.
