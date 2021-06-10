William Charles "Billy" Kitchings

William Charles Kitchings (Billy), 88, of Barnesville, went home to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
He was surrounded by members of his loving family when he passed.
Mr. Kitchings, known to many as Coach Kitchings, retired from the Clayton County School System after 30 years of teaching. He had a great love for sports and over the years coached basketball, football, and softball. Coach Kitchings was known a time or two for pointing his “nub” at misbehaving students and telling them if they didn’t straighten up they wouldn’t be worth a dime. Over the years, former students who reunited with Coach Kitchings loved to recount that story and share the positive impact he had on their life.
Mr. Kitchings was an expert craftsman and loved working with his hands. He could often be found in his workshop building birdhouses or tinkering with other projects. His tinkering started as a young boy when he tried making a whistle out of a dynamite cap which is how he got his “nub”. His grandchildren always had a good laugh hearing the “nub” story and so did Billy.
Mr. Kitchings was a very patriotic man and loved his country. He proudly enlisted in the United States Army as a young man and was stationed overseas in the Panama Canal.
Mr. Kitchings previously was a member at Morrow United Methodist, as well as a long time member at Milner United Methodist. Members of Milner United can best remember Billy for always loving to give a good hand shake.
Mr. Kitchings was a man loved by many and known by all. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and by the end of the conversation the verdict was usually he taught them in school. His children and grandchildren consider him sweetest man they’ve ever met with endless memories that will last a lifetime.
Mr. Kitchings was preceded in death by all six of his siblings. Survivors include his loving wife Bonnie whom he was married to for 58 years. He also leaves behind a large family which included his son; Jeff Kitchings (Karen), daughter; Pam Kitchings Harbin (David), 5 grandchildren; Vincent Kitchings (Brittany), Cole Kitchings (McKenzie), Evan Weatherup (Seth), Brittany Shrum (Michael) and Sydney Moore: 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend Keith Harris and Pastor Jan Sherwood will be officiating. Interment will be at City of Barnesville Cemetery on Zebulon Street.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Rd Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
