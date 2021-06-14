Pastor Marcus (Slug) Frederick Fuller, Sr., age 49 of Barnesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Pastor Fuller was born December 22, 1971 at Upson County Hospital, to the proud parents of Pastor F.E. Fuller Jr. and First Lady Gloria Fuller. He was educated at Lamar County Comprehensive School where he graduated with the class of 1989. Marcus also graduated from The Atlanta Art Institute of Atlanta, Georgia. He joined Providence Community Church at an early age and began serving the church in many different capacities including, Sunday School teacher, worship leader, bass guitarist, and minister of music. Pastor Fuller became an Ordained Minister of the Gospel in 1995. He was Pastor and Founder of, “From Darkness to Light International” and later began “Word of Grace Christian Church” in Griffin, Georgia. He was employed at Southern Wise Inc. for many years. He continued to do the Lord’s work until his health declined.
Left to honor his legacy and cherish all the sweet memories, his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Jackie Fuller, children, Marcus Fuller Jr., Trinity P. Fuller, Joi G. Fuller, Joshua E. Fuller, parents, Mr. And Mrs. F.E. Fuller Jr., siblings; Veronica (Robert) Taylor, Freeman (Celestine) Fuller III, Feginal B. Fuller, Minister Ferhanda (Pastor Stephen) Whitaker, Minister Jeremie (Angela) Fuller, and Dovie L.A. Fuller. A very special mother-in-law whom he loved dearly, Patricia McCord. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Griffin First Assembly. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Rd Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family in honoring the life of Pastor Marcus F. Fuller, Sr. by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.