Part one of the GBI probe into Milner, its city council and alleged improprieties is at an end after a review by the June term Lamar County grand jury and the district attorney's office.
Both found a "lack of evidence proving the elements of fraud or financial gain" involving three possible criminal offenses: bribery, forgery and malfeasance in office.
"The Grand Jury recommended no indictment or prosecution regarding the GBI case presented to them Monday. This does not include any information or evidence regarding the pending fiscal audit," district attorney Jonathan Adams wrote in a letter dated July 15.
Milner probe: Insufficient evidence to prosecute
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks