/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Milner probe: Insufficient evidence to prosecute

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, June 15. 2021
Part one of the GBI probe into Milner, its city council and alleged improprieties is at an end after a review by the June term Lamar County grand jury and the district attorney's office.

Both found a "lack of evidence proving the elements of fraud or financial gain" involving three possible criminal offenses: bribery, forgery and malfeasance in office.

"The Grand Jury recommended no indictment or prosecution regarding the GBI case presented to them Monday. This does not include any information or evidence regarding the pending fiscal audit," district attorney Jonathan Adams wrote in a letter dated July 15.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette