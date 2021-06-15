/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Chief Douglas Matthews and others try to calm a man who claimed he was thrown from a vehicle by others on Sims Street Tuesday evening. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Man claims he was thrown from vehicle

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, June 15. 2021
BPD officers and first responders were dispatched to Sims Street Tuesday afternoon where a man with a head injury claimed he had been pushed from a moving vehicle. At least one witness corroborated the man's claims.

He had an altered mental status and was uncooperative at times. Chief Douglas Matthews finally calmed the man, who may have been under the influence, somewhat. A Monroe County EMS unit was summoned to the scene to evaluate him.

The call was dispatched at about 5:30 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette