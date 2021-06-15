BPD officers and first responders were dispatched to Sims Street Tuesday afternoon where a man with a head injury claimed he had been pushed from a moving vehicle. At least one witness corroborated the man's claims.
He had an altered mental status and was uncooperative at times. Chief Douglas Matthews finally calmed the man, who may have been under the influence, somewhat. A Monroe County EMS unit was summoned to the scene to evaluate him.
The call was dispatched at about 5:30 p.m.
Chief Douglas Matthews and others try to calm a man who claimed he was thrown from a vehicle by others on Sims Street Tuesday evening. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Man claims he was thrown from vehicle
