By Kay S. Pedrotti
Denise Groll, branch manager and librarian at the Milner Community Library, has been awarded a $545 scholarship from the Institute for Genealogical and Historical Research, through the Georgia Public Library System.
“I was very happy to receive the scholarship,” Groll said. “There are plans for a Genealogy Club at the library, so I want to be able to offer the latest information to my patrons. The virtual class will be the week of July 25.”
Her initial class will be on Methods and Sources, she said. For more information about the club or the library, call 770.358.5063.
Robin Pressley of Animal Adventures displayed a lionhead bunny during a recent summer reading program event at the Milner Library.
Milner Library to offer geneaology club, course
