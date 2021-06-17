Mrs. Betty Ann Williams Harrell, age 75, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Pike Manor.
Mrs. Harrell was born on Thursday, January 03,1946 in Griffin, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Leroy Williams and the late Annie Mae White Williams. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Alexander Harrell. She worked at Aldora Mills as a purchasing manager. Betty played basketball for Milner High School, where they went to state. She loved to read and watch TV.
Betty is survived by her daughters and sons-in law, Samantha & Dane Bishop, Amanda & Brian Woods, Crystal & David Wingfield; grandchildren, Calvin Adams, Cayla Bishop, Cara Bishop, Justin Boyett, Abigail Foster, Conner Woods, Joseph Foster, Dylan Woods, and Samuel Wingfield; great-grandchildren, Memphis Boyett and Bentley Boyett.
A graveside service for Mrs. Betty Harrell will be conducted on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Lamar Memory Gardens.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive Barnesville, Georgia is serving the Harrell family.