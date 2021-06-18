By Kay S. Pedrotti
Bill Christopher, who generally reports the library financials to the Milner city council, has submitted to the city and The Herald Gazette “a set of projections based on a different set of assumptions.”
Councilman Skip Seda had outlined a bleak forecast for large increases in the city’s costs to keep the library open for the current allotted 20-year period of operation.
Milner Library board member refutes Seda’s debt figures
