Marion W. "Mimi" Patrick

Marion W. Patrick, Mimi, passed away on May 25, 2021.
Mimi was born to Col. James M. Wilson, USAF and Annette Faircloth Wilson on September 30, 1947 in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from the Air Academy High School in 1965 and attended Gordon College in Barnesville, Georgia.
She moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia in 1978 and was the Catering Director for FLETC for numerous years. She moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 2007 to be near her grandsons, Alexander and Zachary.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her son, James Wilson Patrick. She is survived by two sisters, Jane Thrasher and Jackie Muzio, her daughter and son-in-law, Heather P. and Donald Metcalf, and her grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Metcalf.
A memorial remembering Mimi will be at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida on June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32216 or via website at https://jaxhumane.networkforgood.com/projects/65156-main-donation-page.