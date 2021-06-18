Mrs. Mary Frances Brooks Smith, age 68, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Smith was born on Friday, June 12,1953 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late Sanford Brooks and the late Elsie Nicholas Brooks. Frances was also preceded in death by her sisters, Sarah Ritchie, Brenda Brooks, Carol Brooks and brother, Jimmy Nicholas. She worked at Aldora General Tire as a weaver. She loved baking cakes and spoiling her grandchildren. Frances attended the Forsyth Apostolic Church.
Frances is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dwight Smith; children, Kathy & Jeff Sheets, Krystal & Eddie Nestlehutt, and Doug Smith; grandchildren, Destin Bright, Erica Smith, Bristol Nestlehutt, Jade Nestlehutt; brothers and sisters-in-law, David & Lun Brooks, Sam and Cathy Brooks, and Bill Brooks; sisters and brothers-in-law; Pam & George New, Lea & Johnny Kendricks, and Sandra Lohnes; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Frances Smith will be on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. in the Breedlove Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service.
