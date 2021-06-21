Freida Speir Ham died peacefully on June 18, 2021, at the age of 91 after a brief illness.
Freida was born in Ellabell, GA, to Mamie Rahn Speir and Henry Lee Speir, Sr. She grew up in Pembroke, GA, in Bryan County and attended Richmond Hill High School during the time when Henry Ford was active in the community holding activities and dances for the students. She then attended the Savannah Business School. She worked for the Department of Transportation in Savannah and later for the Bryan County Board of Education.
She met Bill Ham in Pembroke while he was working at his uncle’s Chevrolet dealership. They were married on July 17, 1955 in Pembroke. In 1963, they moved to Barnesville with their three young children where they started a business, raised their family, and were active in the community and church for the remainder of their lives.
She has been an active member of First Baptist Church of Barnesville volunteering in Vacation Bible School, Sunbeams, G.A.’s and R.A.’s with her children. She was a member of the Martha Sunday School Class.
Freida was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Joel Ham, Jr., her daughter, Emily Ham Conger, and two brothers, Henry Speir, Jr. and Melvin Speir. She is survived by her two children, William Joel Ham, III (Betty) of Bolingbroke, and Melissa Ham Sellars (Ben) of Watkinsville; five grandchildren: Margarette Conger of Griffin, Madison Ham Brooks (Andrew) of Syracuse, NY, Meredith Conger of Zebulon, Joel Ham of Atlanta, and Barret Ham of Macon; and three sisters: Joan Speir Purvis of Lynchburg, VA, Olivia Speir Harvey of Pembroke, and Sandra Speir McBeth of Homestead, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to First Baptist Church of Barnesville, 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, GA 30204 or Little Children of the World Ministries, 333 Sims Street, P O Box 37, Barnesville, GA 30204.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Barnesville. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church. Rev. Garth Forster will officiate.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.