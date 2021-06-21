Mrs. Evelyn Garner Stout, age 72, of Yatesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Stout was born on Saturday, January 1,1949 in Griffin, Georgia to the late Hubert Garner and the late Christina Carter Garner. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dewey Carl Stout; and brother, Steve Garner. She was retired from Heritage Inn Nursing Home as a CNA. She loved teaching Wednesday Night Bible Study. Evelyn was a member of Good Shepherd Worship Center.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Brad & Missy Stout, Jonathan & Amanda Stout, Joe Stout, Doug & Tammy Cody, Carl & Ida Winslow, Debbie Lucky; 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; brother, Charles Garner; sisters, Peggy McLean and Barbara Huey; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mrs. Evelyn Stout will be on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Worship Center. Rev. Walter Stafford officiating. Friends may visit the family following the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Williams-Westbury Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
