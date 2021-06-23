Many Charter Spectrum customers in and near Lamar’s incorporated municipalities and elsewhere were frustrated much of last week by outages.
Charter’s internet service was spotty at times but its cable TV system was hard hit and some still have no signal. For most, resetting the cable box fixed the problem but that was not a universal remedy.
The company blamed work on its system for the issues.
“While the majority of our customers have been restored, some cable customers are still experiencing service interruptions in the Barnesville area as the company makes improvements to its networks. We appreciate our customers’ patience as our teams are working as quickly as possible to finish the work and restore service. Customers who have been restored should contact us to cancel any service calls they have scheduled,” Charter regional communications director Patti Michel said.
Charter’s woes rile viewers here
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks