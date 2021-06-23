/Unitedbank
Troop 38 celebrates 75 years

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, June 23. 2021
The Lamar County commission issued a proclamation honoring Boy Scout Troop 38 on its 75th anniversary at its regular meeting June 15. A color guard from the troop also set the flags and led the Pledge of Allegiance at the meeting.

Pictured are (front, l-r) commissioner Nancy Thrash, longtime scout leader John Briley, scouts Josiah Raynie, Toby Raynie and Hatch Woodall; (back, l-r) commissioners Ryran Traylor, Charles Glass, Bob Heiney and Bennie Horton.
