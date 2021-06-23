UPDATE: Zachary Martin has been turned over to a court-appointed guardian and is safe. He was brought by his mother to the BPD Thursday morning. Charges against the mother will be up to Henry County authorities, according to Capt. Moltrum who expressed his appreciation for all the tips received after the alert was issued.
•••••••••••
From Capt. Al Moltrum, BPD:
The Barnesville Police Department needs your help finding a missing 22-year-old white male.
Zachary Martin a severely disabled man was last seen on last Thursday 6/17/2021 by law enforcement.
Zachary is believed to be with his mother Bobbie Lynn Martin. Henry County courts issued an emergency custody of Zachery and he has not been located.
Bobbie Martin is believed to be driving a 2020 convertible Chevrolet Camaro, silver in color with black stripes and neon green accents, tag number TAF3224 or a black in color GMC Yukon, tag unknown
If you have any information that can help Police, please call 911 or the BPD at 770-358-1244 or 770-358-1246.
Updated: UPDATE: Missing person alert! Disabled man safe
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks