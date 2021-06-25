The COVID-19 vaccine, along with natural immunity acquired by those who contracted the virus, have all but stopped the spread of the virus here in Lamar County and health experts hope that trend continues. Health care workers and first responders here were offered vaccinations beginning Dec. 21, 2020. Mass vaccinations began on Jan. 13, 2021.
At the end of 2020, Lamar had reported 794 cases and 27 deaths. By the end of January 2021, 1,147 cases had been reported and 33 deaths recorded.
The spread slowed as five deaths and 102 new cases were reported in February. By the end of March, Lamar had 43 dead and 1,293 cases. The community ended April with 1,342 cases and 45 deaths.
Over the seven-week period since, Lamar has added only 27 cases and two deaths.
According to DPH, 5,160 Lamar countians have received one dose of the vaccine. Of those, 4,696 are fully vaccinated.
Walter Geiger/File
Updated: What a difference two shots make
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks