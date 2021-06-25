Woman lifeflighted after wrecking motorcycle

A woman was lifeflighted to a trauma center after apparently hitting a fence/fence post on a motorcycle in Redbone Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred on private property located at 583 Forsyth-Yatesville Road. According to tax records, the property is owned by Shaun Williams.
First responders waited interminably for the chopper which apparently got lost en route.
The woman's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
More to follow.
The victim is loaded into an ambulance for the short ride to a landing zone adjacent to the crash scene. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
