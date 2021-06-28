Ms. Dorothy Mayes Brooks, 83, of Bradley Circle, transitioned on June 13 in the Wellstar Spalding Medical Center.
On Saturday, June 19, 2021, memorial services were held in the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Trice Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of all professional services.
Mother Dorothy Brooks leaves to cherish her memories three children, sons Craig Brooks of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, and Rev. Rickey Brooks (Maggie) of Barnesville, Ga., daughter Madeline Brooks also of Ft. Lauderdale and a granddaughter who she reared as her own, Kiana Lane of Miami, Florida. Sisters Mary F. Lesesne of Atlanta, Georgia, Josephine Mayes of Cleveland, Ohio (Euclid), Annette Mayes Jones of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Faye O’Neal of Vero Beach, Florida. Brothers, Walter Middlebrooks of Upper (Marlene), Marlboro, Maryland, and Donald Mayes of Austin, Texas. A host of Grandkids, Great-Grandkids, Great Great-Grandkids, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends in Florida and Georgia.