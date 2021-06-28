Rev. Willie F. Green Sr., 87, formerly of Barnesville, transitioned on June 12, 2021, to the Navicient Medical Center Macon, GA.
The funeral service was held on June 19, 2021, in the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Rev. Willie Green Jr. officiated, and the interment was held in the Greenwood Cemetery. Trice Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of all professional services.
Rev. Willie Green Sr. leaves to cherish his memory a wife Aldenia Green of Demascus, Two daughters Mrs. Kathy (Larry) Kelly of Barnesville, Ms. Mary Lynn Flynt of Reno, Nevada, Sons Rev. Willie (Charlene) Green Jr., Mr. Robert (Beatrice) Green of Chicago, Mr. Christopher (Christine) Green of San Antonio. Seventeen Grandchildren and Twenty-Two Great Grandchildren also survived. One sister Ms. Annie Ruth Hughes of Barnesville, and a sister-in-law Mrs. Calista (Randy) Banks of Demascus. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom all will cherish his memory.