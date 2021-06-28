/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Rev. Willie F. Green, Sr.

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Monday, June 28. 2021
Rev. Willie F. Green Sr., 87, formerly of Barnesville, transitioned on June 12, 2021, to the Navicient Medical Center Macon, GA.

The funeral service was held on June 19, 2021, in the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Rev. Willie Green Jr. officiated, and the interment was held in the Greenwood Cemetery. Trice Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of all professional services.

Rev. Willie Green Sr. leaves to cherish his memory a wife Aldenia Green of Demascus, Two daughters Mrs. Kathy (Larry) Kelly of Barnesville, Ms. Mary Lynn Flynt of Reno, Nevada, Sons Rev. Willie (Charlene) Green Jr., Mr. Robert (Beatrice) Green of Chicago, Mr. Christopher (Christine) Green of San Antonio. Seventeen Grandchildren and Twenty-Two Great Grandchildren also survived. One sister Ms. Annie Ruth Hughes of Barnesville, and a sister-in-law Mrs. Calista (Randy) Banks of Demascus. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom all will cherish his memory.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette