Mr. Jimmy Hosley 61, of Grove Street transitioned at his residence June 21, 2021.
Gravsided Services was held Saturday June 26, 2021 in the Greater Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Alex O'Neal Jr. officiated and Trice Funeral Home Inc. was entrusted with all professional services.
Mr. Hosley leaves to cherish his memory a daughter Mrs.Kimberly (Andre') Pete of Aiken, South Carolina. A grandson Andre' G, Pete Jr., Sisters and Brothers include Mrs. Gloria (Alex) O'neal of Milner, Mrs. Jeanette (Bobby) Risper of Griffin, Mrs. Shirlene (Benny) Fambro of Milner, Ms. Mattye Hosley of Barnesville, Mrs. Laura Ann (Jay) Johnson of Mangham, Louisana , Ma. Frances Wyche of Barnesville, Ms. Grace Hosley of Milner, Mrs. Betty (Rev. Donald) Walker of Augusta , Mr. William Hosley, Jr., Mr. Henry(Fannie) Hosley, and Mr, Dexter Hosley all of Milner Aunts Ms. Beaula Anderson of Greenville, SC, Ms. Rosa Lee McCuthison of Chattanooga, TN, and Ms. Mary Alice Williams of Atlanta. A long time partner Ms. Rosa Bowles of Banesville. A host of other relatives and friends whom all will miss him dearly.