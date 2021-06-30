VFW plans huge fireworks show July 3; motorcyle ride, music also on tap

The local VFW Post is once again planning a huge fireworks show for its Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 3. There will also be a benefit ride, music and barbecue at the family friendly extravaganza.
“We are celebrating our 75th anniversary and, with that in mind, we are shooting for a 75-minute fireworks show,” Post 6542 commander Richard Wright said.
The festivities will begin that morning with a motorcycle ride from the local post to the VFW Post on Victory Drive in Columbus. Marion Matthews, for whom the local post is named, trained in Columbus. “The members of the VFW Riders wanted to honor the man our post is named for,” Wright said.
Registration opens for bikers at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Registration is $15 for riders and $5 for passengers. All proceeds go toward the construction of the new post home building.
That afternoon, music begins at 4 p.m. with a show by Caleb Anthony and the Holliday Troubadours. The band members are Caleb Anthony and Brandon Simpson of Barnesville and Matthew McCartney of Griffin. This is the same lineup that wowed the crowd at BBQ & Blues as The Furloughs.
Later in the evening, Krista Dudley and the Do-Rights will take the stage. The fireworks will begin at dusk.
The post will have barbecue plates for sale and free hot dogs and chips for the kids. Donations toward the construction project will be appreciated.
For more information, contact Wright at 770.584.4608.
Walter Geiger/File
