Best friends Ellie Kate Moore and Aubrey Merritt set up a Lemonade Stand on Greenwood Street last Friday. They had a large number of customers as they sold three pitchers of fresh squeezed lemonade, three batches of cookies and one pan of brownies by around noon. The friends also made bracelets to sell.
“They just wanted to do something together and they’ve been planning on having a lemonade stand all summer so they were so glad it worked out,” said Jessica Merritt.
Aubrey is the daughter Jessica Merritt and Mike Merritt. Ellie Kate is the daughter Katie Jo Evans and Jade Moore.
Ellie Kate Moore (left) ad Aubrey Merritt have been planning on having a Lemonade Stand since summer break started and they finally had their chance on Friday, June 25. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)
Lemonade stand brings friends together
