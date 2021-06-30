/Unitedbank
Robert Tyus Richter

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, June 30. 2021
Robert Tyus Richter, age 50, passed away June 6, 2021 at his home in El Cajon, California. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Andrew Kosar of East Lake, Ohio; his grandparents, James D. and Wynona Bevil Tyus of Milner, Georgia, Howard A. Richter of Jacksonville, Florida and Emma Barfoot of Orlando, Florida.

He is survived by his parents, Ritchie and Lynda Tyus Richter of Milton, Florida; brother, Joseph J. Kosar of San Diego, California; uncle, William R. Richter of Orlando, Florida; aunts, Molly Tyus Shiver of Barnesville, Georgia and Miriam Tyus Hardman of Thomaston, Georgia and several cousins.

Interment will be in the Tyus family lot at the Milner Baptist Church in Milner, Georgia.
