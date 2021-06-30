David Hugh Thomas, Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Eatonton with family on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Services were held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Eatonton Presbyterian Church. Burial followed at Pine Grove Cemetery.
David was born February 26, 1935, in Lamar County to the late David Hugh Thomas and Melba Opal Akins Thomas. David’s father met an untimely death when David was 10 years old, and he became the man of the family to his younger brother and two sisters. David graduated from Milner High School and Gordon Military College. In 1955, he was employed by the Georgia National Guard as an AST and moved to Eatonton. He recruited many local men to serve their country by joining the National Guard. Young people found his Hugh Baby Hops at the Armory a great way to spend a Saturday night. In his young days, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also volunteered as a youth leader and coach for little league sports in Eatonton. His favorite activity was Boy Scouts, and he took his scouts on many excursions and to the Jamboree. As a Scout Master, he was proud of his Eagle Scouts; but most of all, he treasured the lasting friendships he made with his Scouts. He was awarded the Boy Scout Silver Beaver Award.
David had several other careers in Eatonton: he ran a local dairy farm, operated local radio station WXPQ, started a local newspaper, and drove a commercial truck.
David retired as a Sergeant from the Georgia National Guard, as an AST from Georgia National Guard, the Eatonton Fire Department, and as a Lieutenant from the Department of Corrections. He was a member of Eatonton Presbyterian Church, a member of the Pinta Masonic Lodge, a board member of the Uncle Remus Museum, and an active member and leader of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
David enjoyed a good conversation and never met a stranger. He loved the people of Putnam County. He delighted in learning about the county’s history and worked to preserve it.
David’s roots in Lamar County were also especially important to him. He loved his extended family and visits to the family homeplace. He looked forward to attending the annual Akins Family Reunion and the annual Thomas Family Reunion, which have met each year since 1949. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a very kind man who was always willing to help others in any way he could. He was predeceased by his brother, Judge William Akins Thomas and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert F. Munzenrider.
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole Spivey Thomas; son, David Hugh Thomas, III (Pam) of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Judge Christyne Thomas Holmes (John) of Eatonton, GA; daughter, Caroline Thomas Davis (Joey) of Eatonton, GA; son, Solicitor Russell Spivey Thomas (Pam) of Eatonton, GA; and seven grandchildren: Joel Hampton Davis, Thomas Patrick Davis, Spivey Katherine Davis, John Kendrick Holmes, Lillian Christyne Thomas, Carolyn Kendrick Thomas, and Robert Richmond Thomas. He is also survived by two sisters, Martha Gillian Thomas Tilghman and her husband, Doug, of Snellville, GA, and Sarah Frances Thomas Munzenrider of Hummelstown, PA; sister-in-law Jean Kickliter Thomas of Augusta, GA; nephews: Dr. William A. Thomas, Dr. Andrew F. Thomas, Zachary T. Munzenrider, and Joseph T. Munzenrider, as well as many cousins and extended family.
Vining Ivy Hill Chapel of Eatonton was in charge of the arrangements.