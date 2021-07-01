Andrews, Joseph “Joe” Curtis

Mr. Joseph “Joe” Andrews, age 70, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed from this life with a peaceful smile on his face on Monday, June 28, 2021.
His parents were Andy and Jean Andrews of North Aurora, IL. Born and raised in Illinois, Joe enjoyed life with his parents, brother and sisters. He attended North Aurora School, West Aurora High School, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Judy Taylor, October 13, 1973.
While working as a chemist for Cargill, Inc., Joe and Judy resided in Illinois, New Jersey, then Jonesboro, GA. Joe changed careers in 1981 and became an owner of Cleveland Carpets and Floors in Griffin, GA. During those years, the couple lived in Griffin, GA and then moved to Barnesville, GA. He retired in 2017. Joe enjoyed living life with Judy, working outside on his tractor, playing with his grandchildren, teaching Bible studies at First Baptist Church Barnesville, mentoring young people and working at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
Joe truly loved life, enjoyed people, and eagerly shared his faith in Jesus Christ with others. He lived his life by the theme of one of his favorite Scripture passages, 1Thessalonians 5:16-18, which says to rejoice always, pray without ceasing, and give thanks in all circumstances.
Joe is preceded in death by parents, Andy and Jean Andrews; two children, and four grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Judy, and their 5 children: Jennifer (Mark) Mitchell, Molly (Tyler) Peek, Nathan (Brooke) Andrews, Ben (Alissa) Andrews, Abby (Josh) Adams; 16 grandchildren, Kendle, Allie, Brenna, Libby, Cyrus, Hannalee, Andy, Kayleigh, Luke, Zion, Brylee, Lillian, Bradley, Jabin, Remi and William Joseph; He is also survived by sisters, Sharon (Doug) Nord of North Aurora, IL, Kelly (Kevin) Ryan of Hinkley, IL; brother, Tom (Michelle) Andrews of North Aurora IL; many nieces and nephew; and “adopted” children, Chris ( Emily) Trivette, Miguel Rodgiguez, Kiley Harris, and Amelia Daniel.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to First Baptist Church, Barnesville, GA Building Fund, 200 Zebulon St. Barnesville, Ga. 30204.
A funeral service for Joe Andrews will be held at Barnesville First Baptist Church on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2 P.M. with Reverend Garth Forster and Reverend Jason Teal officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Barnesville First Baptist Church.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Andrews family.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.