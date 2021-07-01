A seven-year-old child required emergency transport to Spalding Regional Hospital at dusk Thursday after an incident at the controversial Black Chateau Air BnB property at 312 Collier Road in Barnesville.
Radio traffic indicated EMTs were doing CPR on the child following a pool incident and the child was pulled from a pool. There is an indoor/outdoor pool at the facility.
UPDATE: First responders were able to resuscitate the child and establish a pulse. He was flown to a pediatric trauma unit in Atlanta from the Griffin hospital.
STATEMENT FROM BPD:
On July 1, 2021 approximately 8:46pm EMS, first responders, and police were dispatched to 312 Collier Road in reference to a seven year old boy unresponsive due to a drowning incident. When officers arrived on the scene, first responders were performing CPR on the child. EMS and first responders were able to revive the child. The child has been recently transferred to an Atlanta Area Hospital from Wellstar in Griffin. The child is still in critical condition. Initial investigation and from home security video, the child was swimming in the deep end of the pool and appears to have ingested water. This caused the child to struggle and go under. Family members pulled the child from the pool and began CPR. No names will be released at this time and no criminal charges are pending.
Thursday's incident at Black Chateau drew a huge emergency response. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
