/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Thursday's incident at Black Chateau drew a huge emergency response. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Six-year-old injured at controversial Air BnB

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, July 1. 2021
A six-year-old child required emergency transport to Spalding Regional Hospital at dusk Thursday after an incident at the controversial Black Chateau Air BnB property at 312 Collier Road in Barnesville.

Radio traffic indicated EMTs were doing CPR on the child following a pool incident and the child was pulled from a pool. There is an indoor/outdoor pool at the facility.

More to follow...
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette