A six-year-old child required emergency transport to Spalding Regional Hospital at dusk Thursday after an incident at the controversial Black Chateau Air BnB property at 312 Collier Road in Barnesville.
Radio traffic indicated EMTs were doing CPR on the child following a pool incident and the child was pulled from a pool. There is an indoor/outdoor pool at the facility.
More to follow...
Thursday's incident at Black Chateau drew a huge emergency response. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Six-year-old injured at controversial Air BnB
