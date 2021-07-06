Public Notices 7-06-21
Tuesday, July 6. 2021
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Glenn Alden Thompson Jr., deceased
Estate No. 8887
Notice
In Re: Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form and for Letters of Administration with Will Annexed
To: All Interested Persons and Unknown Heirs
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced petition, in the Court on or before August 9, 2021.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (7-6)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Eugene Dean Davis, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 21st day of June, 2021.
Beverly Joyce Davis, Personal Representative, 125 Stafford Ave., Barnesville, GA 30204. (6-29)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Dorothy Mays Brooks, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 22nd day of June, 2021.
Rickey Fidel Brooks, Personal Representative, 101 Carriage Way, Barnesville, GA 30204. (6-29)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Danny Landers, deceased
Estate No.
Notice of Petition to File for Year’s Support
The petition of Karen Landers, for a Year’s Support from the estate of Danny Landers, deceased, for decedent’s (surviving spouse)(and)(minor child(ren)), having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 26, 2021, why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (6-29)(4)(b)
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of CHRISTINE O. GREGORY, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 22nd day of June, 2021.
/s/EXECUTOR: JAMES CHRISTOPHER HAGOOD
William D. Lindsey, Attorney at Law, 342 College Dr., Barnesville, GA 30204, (770) 358-1188. (6-29)(4)(p)
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of THOMAS EUGENE MARTIN, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 22nd day of June, 2021.
/s/ADMINISTRATOR: JENNIFER MARTIN COMBS
William D. Lindsey, Attorney at Law, 342 College Dr., Barnesville, GA 30204, (770) 358-1188. (6-29)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of William Charles Kitchings, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 18th day of June, 2021.
William Jeffrey Kitchings, Personal Representative, 485 Old Milner Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204.
(6-22)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Charles Franklin Gillenwater, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 10th day of June, 2021.
Diane Gibson Gillenwater, Personal Representative, 6636 Aztec Court, Lake Worth, TX 76135.
(6-22)(4)(b)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Jessica Grant, deceased
Estate No. 8883
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Kevin Grant has petitioned to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of Jessica Grant deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 19, 2021.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (6-22)(4)(b)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Evelyn Smith Bankston, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 11th day of June, 2021.
Michael B. Smith & Susan S. Etheridge, Personal Representative, 939 Brent Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204.
(6-15)(4)(p)
Georgia, Lamar County
Notice to Creditors and Debtors
All creditors of the Estate of Claire B. Tenney, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 9th day of June, 2021.
/s/Executor: Debra Ann Matthews
William D. Lindsey, Attorney at Law, 342 College Dr., Barnesville, GA 30204 Ph: (770) 358-1188.
(6-15)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Victor Ny, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 9th day of June, 2021.
Weena Ny, Personal Representative, 951 Van Buren Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204.
(6-15)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Doyle Ray Bryan, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 8th day of June, 2021.
Bonita Rae McBroom, Personal Representative, P.O. Box 997, Barnesville, GA 30204. (6-15)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: John Phillip Barnard, deceased
Estate No. 8878
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Pamela Christine Barnard has petitioned to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of John Phillip Barnard deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 12, 2021.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (6-15)(4)(b)
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Housing Authority of the City of Barnesville has developed paperwork related to its Annual Agency Plan for Fiscal year 2022 in compliance with the QHWRA Act of 1998. It is available for review at the Authority’s Office located at 285 Indian Trail Barnesville, Georgia. Office hours are Monday – Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. In addition a public hearing will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM at the Authority’s office.
(7-6)(b)
NOTICE TO FORECLOSURE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. §§ 48-4-45 & 48-4-46
TO:
1. Estate of John Thomas Hamm
2. Tracy T. Bryant
3. Charlie Frank Hamm
4. John T. Hamm, Jr.
5. Rosa K. Akins Hudson
6. Johnnie Mae Tamplin
7. Ollie Mae Barber Harper
8. Willie Elmer Hamm
9. Tenant(s) or Person(s) in Possession
Re: NOTICE TO FORECLOSE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. §§ 48-4-45 & 48-4-46
Map and Parcel Number: 060 052, Lamar County, Georgia
Property Address: 159 Lanette Circle, Barnesville, Georgia 30204
Dear Sir or Madam:
Take notice that the right to redeem the following property, to wit:
All that tract or parcel of land in Land Lot 135 of the 7th District, Lamar County, Georgia , being Lot 12, Block “A”, Sutton Estates Subdivision, as fully described in Deed Book 702, Page 148 and Plat Book 6, Page 116, Lamar County, Georgia records. Said deeds and plat are incorporated herein by reference being commonly known as a house and land located at 159 Lanette Circle, Barnesville, Georgia 30204.
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 9th day of August 2021.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 4th day of December, 2012, was recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia in Deed Book 803 at Page 75 on December 12th, 2012 aforesaid records.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 9th day of August 2021, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Louis Governo, c/o Matthew P. Ramsey, Esq., Wessels & Gerber, P.C.,
5491-A Roswell Road, Second Floor, Atlanta, GA 30342.
Please be governed accordingly. (6-22)(4)(p)
Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate The Academic Center, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit Corporation Code. The initial registered office is located at 144 Atlanta St., Barnesville, GA 30204 of Lamar County and its initial registered agent at such address is Gerardette Oliver. (6-29)(2)(p)
Notice of Sale Under Power
Georgia, Lamar County
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by Anzer Lee Taylor to American Equity Mortgages, Inc., dated June 14, 2000, and recorded in Deed Book 299, Page 341, Lamar County, Georgia records, as last transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon, as successor Trustee to JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA (f/k/a The Chase Manhattan Bank), as trustee for the holders of the Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-7 by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 1107, Page 285, Lamar County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $71,250.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in August, 2021, to wit: August 3, 2021, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Barnesville and Land Lot 71 of the 7th District, Lamar County, Georgia, consisting of one half acre, more or less, fronting approximately 105 feet on the east side of Waterworks Avenue and extending back to the original east line of said Land Lot No. 71 and bounded now or formerly as follows: north and east by land of Silvery Jones, south by land of Doc Middlebrooks and west by Waterworks Avenue (the paved highway leading from Barnesville to Jackson, Georgia)
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 281 Mill Street, Barnesville, GA 30204, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Anzer Lee Taylor or tenant or tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Attention: Loss Mitigation Department
3217 S. Decker Lake Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah 84119
1-888-818-6032
The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in OC.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being
The Bank of New York Mellon, as successor Trustee to JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA (f/k/a The Chase Manhattan Bank), as trustee for the holders of the Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-7
as attorney in fact for
Anzer Lee Taylor
Richard B. Maner, P.C.
180 Interstate N Parkway, Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30339
404.252.6385
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
FC20-176
