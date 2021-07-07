The Lamar County school system has issued a statement on the arrest July 6 of Edward Hubert Burge on a charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes. Burge's address is listed as 1202 Everee Inn Road in Griffin.
Sheriff Brad White said Burge made 'borderline' statements in written materials given to pre-teen children.
School superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson issued this statement Wednesday morning. July 7:
“The Lamar County School System was made aware of an inappropriate written contact between a bus driver and a student in late May. The driver was immediately suspended, pending investigation, and the driver immediately resigned. The Lamar County School System fully cooperated with law enforcement. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. As a personnel matter, we have no further comment at this time."
UPDATE: Burge, 63, is in the Lamar County jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Edward Hubert Burge (Mugshot LCSO)
