Help us cover the aftermath of COVID-19

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, July 7. 2021
The Herald Gazette is reaching out to readers for input on the COVID-19 pandemic. Data collected will be used for future news stories.

Brief answers are sought to the following questions. Did you have COVID? Did you lose a family member to COVID? Have you been vaccinated and why or why not? Do you still wear a mask and why or why not?

Answers may be provided via e-mail to [email protected] or mailed to us at Box 220, Barnesville, Ga., 30204.
