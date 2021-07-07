Help us cover the aftermath of COVID-19

The Herald Gazette is reaching out to readers for input on the COVID-19 pandemic. Data collected will be used for future news stories.
Brief answers are sought to the following questions. Did you have COVID? Did you lose a family member to COVID? Have you been vaccinated and why or why not? Do you still wear a mask and why or why not?
Answers may be provided via e-mail to [email protected] or mailed to us at Box 220, Barnesville, Ga., 30204.
Walter Geiger/File
