Mark Richt at Rock Springs Aug. 6

Former UGA and Miami head coach Mark Richt will speak at a Men’s Night gathering August 6 at Rock Springs Church. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a car meet, axe throwing, lawn games and food. Richt revealed last week that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Admission is free and men of all ages are welcome. The church service begins at 7 p.m. Sponsorships are available and preregistration is encouraged.
To inquire about being a sponsor or to preregister, call 770.229.8663.
