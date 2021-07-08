Mr. Joe Kenneth Crawford, 84, of Cragford, AL passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. A memorial service for Mr. Crawford will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. CST in the chapel at Clay County Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Brown officiating. A committal service will be held Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:00 p. p. EST at Greenwood Cemetery, Barnesville, Georgia with Rev. Dan Crawford officiating.
Mr. Crawford was born to Olin Elmer Crawford and Vera Lois Colwell Crawford, November 6, 1936 in Barnesville, Georgia. He was a graduate of both Gordon Military School and Georgia Tech. Prior to his retirement he had been employed for 40 years at Atlanta Gas Light Company. He was an extremely hard worker and a loving and devoted husband. His love for John Deere tractors led him to a hobby of restoring them to their original beauty. He was dedicated to both his church, Ashland First United Methodist Church, and the Cragford Community. He was also a proud member of East Alabama Antique Farm Equipment Club.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Paula Patterson Crawford; daughter, Cheryl Blackmon (Tony) of Yatesville, GA; son, Michael Crawford (Becky) of Thomaston, GA; two brothers, Dan Crawford of Manchester, GA and David Crawford (Carolyn) of Hazzard, KY; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra McKinnon Crawford; two sons, Rodney and Joey Crawford; three brothers, Riley, Olin, Jr., and Edward Crawford; and sister, Louise Crawford Bowers.
Clay County Funeral Home, Ashland, Alabama is in charge of the arrangements.