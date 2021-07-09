Richard James Belcher age 68 years-old of Barnesville, Georgia passed away
July 08, 2021, at Heritage Inn Nursing Home.
Richard was born April 28, 1953, in Norfolk, VA. He was the son of the late Jimmy Belcher and Annie Mae Bedsole Neikirk; He was also preceded in death by aunts and uncles, Mary Bedsole, Janie Herring, Clara Sykes, Geraldine Goggans, Florence White, L.T. Bedsole, W.O. Bedsole, Mack Bedsole, Clarence Bedsole and Tom Bedsole. He was a member of Aldora United Methodist Church.
Richard is survived by his brother and sister-in-law; David and Denise Neikirk of Milner, special aunt Maxine Goggans Gibson; several cousins. A graveside services for Mr. Richard Belcher will be at Woodlawn Cemetery Eastman, GA on Saturday July 10, 2021 at 11A.M.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, Georgia is serving the Belcher family.