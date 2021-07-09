Plenty of jobs are available now in Lamar County for those who want them. In fact, the Industrial Development Authority is teaming up with seven local employers to help fill open positions at a hiring event Thursday, July 15.
The average hourly wage here is $21.65. Weekly wages have increased by 27.6% over the past year, according to IDA executive director Kathy Oxford.
Thursday’s Job Fair will be held at the civic center from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Employers participating include Gordon State College, Jordan Forest Products, Continental Tire/Aldora Mills, Ervin Cable Construction, Waffle House, Connect/Southern Rivers Energy and the Lamar County School System.
For more information on this hiring event, contact Oxford at 770.872.3773.
Need a job? This is for you
