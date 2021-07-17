/Unitedbank
Police report

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Arrests
Saturday, July 17. 2021
Between Monday, June 28 and Monday, July 5 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:

Jeremiah Scott, 21, 101 Owens Ln., Apr. 25 Bldg. 400, Barnesville, disorderly.

There were 89 calls for service including: two fights, three animal complaints, one prowler, three burglaries, five domestics, 11 suspicious persons/vehicles, eight speeding, six accidents, one intoxicated driver, three escorts, 11 alarms, one damage to property and one mental subject.

They issued 25 citations: one driving while license suspended or revoked, one failure to maintain insurance, seven speeding, one DUI, two failure to stop, one window tint violations, five disorderly, one operating with a learner’s permit, one driving with suspended tag, one improper passing, one failure to dim headlights and two seat belt violations.
